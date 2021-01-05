Ms. McClelland passed away January 4, 2021. She was born December 22, 1933.
Carol McClelland
MINERAL WELLS - Graveside services for Ms. Carol McClelland, 87, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. Higgs officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Ms. McClelland passed away January 4, 2021. She was born December 22, 1933.
Ms. McClelland passed away January 4, 2021. She was born December 22, 1933.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
-
Moore announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner