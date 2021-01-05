Carol McClelland
MINERAL WELLS - Graveside services for Ms. Carol McClelland, 87, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. Higgs officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Ms. McClelland passed away January 4, 2021. She was born December 22, 1933.

