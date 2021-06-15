Carol Ann Small
TYLER — Carol Ann Small, 74, of Tyler, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Visitation is set for Friday, June 18, 2021 from 11:00 to 12:30 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit. She was born in Tyler on October 21, 1946.
