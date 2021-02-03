Mrs. Denton passed away January 30, 2021, in Tyler. She was born April 25, 1958, in Dallas, to Glen & Elaine Blaine Beall.
Carmel Lou Denton
GRAND SALINE — Services for Carmel Lou Denton, 62, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Bartley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Denton passed away January 30, 2021, in Tyler. She was born April 25, 1958, in Dallas, to Glen & Elaine Blaine Beall.
