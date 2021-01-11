Carl Stone
LONGVIEW - Funeral services for Mr. Carl Stone, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4p.m., Sunday January 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Stone passed away January 8, 2021. He was born March 17, 1934.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
OUR VIEW: We made a mistake. We are sorry.
-
Snow in East Texas: wintry weather leads to closures and delays at schools and businesses, caution on the roads
-
Correction to cutline in Friday's newspaper on page A8
-
Stallard: Let's prove the good guys outnumber the bad guys
-
Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol