Carl Stone
LONGVIEW - Funeral services for Mr. Carl Stone, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4p.m., Sunday January 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Stone passed away January 8, 2021. He was born March 17, 1934.

