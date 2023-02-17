Courtesy Carl Smith, Jr. Feb 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carl Smith, Jr. MINEOLA — Services for Mr. Carl Burten Smith Jr, 44, of Mineola, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Bartley Funeral Home, in Grand Saline. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 2.17.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For this is the message you heard from the beginning: We should love one another.” (1 John 3:11) Newspaper Ads February Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access Free Dental Day WHO WE ARE TMT Leave Them Something Bulletin Trending Topics Study finds heavy metals in 28 popular dark chocolate bars Female found dead identified as 34-year-old Tyler resident Chandler restaurant set to close doors in March The Brook Hill School senior among others to receive UT Tyler scholarship Woman killed when struck by truck Wednesday identified