Carl David Baublit
FLINT — Carl David Baublit, age 64, of Flint, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Carl was born on Monday, October 29, 1956 in Huntsville, Arkansas to the late Arnold and Margaret Baublit. A graveside service for Carl will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
 
 