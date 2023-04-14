Courtesy C L Mitchell Apr 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save C L MitchellWHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Mitch Mitchell will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Griffin Cemetery, Troup, Texas. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Mythology Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 4.14.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” Newspaper Ads April Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT April 14 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Things to do in East Texas this weekend Making history: TJC cheer brings home first place at the NCA Championship for first time in school history Mahomes makes TIME Magazine's list of Most Influential People of 2023 Taqueria El Lugar on The Square closing City of Tyler to retime 18 more intersections in 2023