C. A. (Tony) Gain
GALDEWATER — A visitation will be held Sunday, February 7 from 5 to 7 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home followed by a funeral mass Monday, February 8 at 10 AM at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception located at 423 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, Tx. Interment will follow services at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.

Recommended For You


Tags