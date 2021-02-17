Byron Warren
TYLER — Funeral services for Byron Loquin Warren are pending with Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Mr. Warren was born September 10, 1969 in Tyler, TX. and passed away February 10, 2021.
