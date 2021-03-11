Buzz & Ann Henderson
GRAND SALINE — Services for Buzz & Ann Henderson are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
