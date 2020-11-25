Bud Alford Williams
TYLER — Our hearts are greatly saddened with the loss of a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend on November 23, 2020. Bud was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He worked at Goodyear, Kelly Springfield for 36 years where he was known as the “Candy Man”. He loved working on projects in his shop, spending time at the lake, working with his tractor, traveling and most of all telling stories. He was famous for his candy and loved to share a good fish fry. He enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets to find bargains. He loved listening to gospel music and watching old westerns.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dudley and Myrtis Williams, sisters Sue Kilpatrick, Trudy Kelly, Dorthy Griffith, Mellie Joslin, Dora Pendley, and Jane Morris and brother Billy Thomas.
Bud is survived by his wife Bonnie Mae Williams of 54 years. Daughters and Son-in-Laws, DeAnna & Keith Molloy and Vicki & Rusty Wood. Grandchildren BreAnna Molloy, Cooper Wood, and Rinley Wood. Brother Pete Williams and sisters Virginia Pace, JoAnn Morris, Jean Johns, and Cynthia Wray. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, Texas. Come share your stories of remembrance of Bud.

