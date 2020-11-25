Bud Alford Williams

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dudley and Myrtis Williams, sisters Sue Kilpatrick, Trudy Kelly, Dorthy Griffith, Mellie Joslin, Dora Pendley, and Jane Morris and brother Billy Thomas.
Bud is survived by his wife Bonnie Mae Williams of 54 years. Daughters and Son-in-Laws, DeAnna & Keith Molloy and Vicki & Rusty Wood. Grandchildren BreAnna Molloy, Cooper Wood, and Rinley Wood. Brother Pete Williams and sisters Virginia Pace, JoAnn Morris, Jean Johns, and Cynthia Wray. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, Texas. Come share your stories of remembrance of Bud.