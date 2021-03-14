Brys Vaughan Cheek
MIDLAND — Graveside services for Brys Vaughan Cheek, 27, of Midland, will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bullard Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Brys was born on June 14, 1993 and passed away on March 10, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police using drone to search for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in Lindale-area home invasion
-
How to care for azaleas and roses after the freeze
-
Police arrest Tyler man for organized crime, seize drugs, cash and weapons
-
Tyler man arrested in connection with weekend shooting that injured woman
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of shooting woman in face