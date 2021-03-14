Brys Vaughan Cheek
MIDLAND — Graveside services for Brys Vaughan Cheek, 27, of Midland, will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bullard Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Brys was born on June 14, 1993 and passed away on March 10, 2021.

