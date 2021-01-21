Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Leesburg Cemetery in Leesburg.
Bryan Price
TYLER - Mr. Bryan Price, age 83, of Tyler formerly of Pittsburg, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 3, 1938 to Bruce and Flora Moseley Price in Granbury, Texas.
Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Leesburg Cemetery in Leesburg.
Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Leesburg Cemetery in Leesburg.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale trainer Travis Gray passes away
-
Editorial: Our investigation and actions after a cutline was changed in print
-
Smith County Democrats ask for resignation of chairman Tolbert
-
Car-pedestrian accident blocking Grande and Hollytree
-
Local Democrats ask for chair to resign, Tolbert calls actions 'libelous'