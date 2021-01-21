Bryan Price
TYLER - Mr. Bryan Price, age 83, of Tyler formerly of Pittsburg, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 3, 1938 to Bruce and Flora Moseley Price in Granbury, Texas.
Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Leesburg Cemetery in Leesburg.

