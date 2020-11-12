TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Bruce William Sidow, 56. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Sidow was born September 25, 1964, in Tyler, and died November 10, 2020.
Bruce William Sidow
