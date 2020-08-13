LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Bruce English , 76, of Tatum, 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Lakeview Baptist Church. Interment, Tatum Cemetery . Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson . Mr. English was born June 2, 1944, in Alba, and died August 11, 2020.
Bruce English
