Bridget Leanette Goree
CARTHAGE-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage with interment to follow at Walker Cemetery in Carthage.
A Wake/Viewing for Bridget Leanette Goree, 51, of Carthage will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX.
Bridget was born on March 10, 1971 in Carthage, TX and passed away on October 2, 2022.
