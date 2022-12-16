Courtesy Brian Keith Rossum Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Keith RossumLONGVIEW — Memorial Service for Mr. Brian Rossum, 51, of Longview, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tues. Dec. 20, 2022 at Risen Life Church Longview, TX. Condolences may be left at CunninghamKilgore.com. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longview Condolence Brian Keith Rossum Tues. Memorial Service Tx. Tx Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse: 12.16.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus.” (Luke 1:30-31) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT M.Parga Tree Service Gift of News Bulletin Trending Topics Second Chipotle location in Tyler coming soon 8 Memorable Performances From Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ (VIDEO) Whitehouse ISD life skills students participate in annual holiday shopping event Unique Tyler bakery specializing in macarons set to hold grand opening 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday morning crash