Brenda Walters
LONG BRANCH — Memorial services for Mrs. Brenda Walters, 69, of Long Branch, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating.
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 3:31 am