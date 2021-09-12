Courtesy Brenda Kay Messina Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brenda Kay MessinaWHITEHOUSE — Private family services will be held for Brenda Kay Messina, 76, of Whitehouse. Mrs. Messina was born December 15, 1944 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and passed away September 8, 2021 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Kay Messina Lake Charles Tyler Louisiana Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.12.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:2) Newspaper Ads People 9/12/21 Oreck Listings & Presence Prog WHO WE ARE TMT Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town NATIONAL POW/MIA Best In Town Ortho/SM Best In Town Best In Town - Tyler Best In Town Best In Town CE Medical Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town Best In Town ETXJOBS.COM - FP Best In Town Best In Town Bulletin Trending Topics Rusk defeats Palestine at home with a moving 9/11 tribute The Zone: Longview at Tyler Legacy Billy Powell Mrs. Camellia C. Prentice Smith County constable arrested on prostitution charge for 2nd time