TATUM — Funeral services for Mr. Brant Hardaway, 54, of Tatum, will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the funeral home. Mr. Hardaway passed away April 20, 2021. He was born Oct. 27, 1966.
 
 