Brant Hardaway
TATUM — Funeral services for Mr. Brant Hardaway, 54, of Tatum, will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the funeral home. Mr. Hardaway passed away April 20, 2021. He was born Oct. 27, 1966.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
DNA technology leads to arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp
-
Tyler father jailed as daughter's frostbitten feet get amputated
-
Child found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub dies, investigation ongoing
-
Plano man charged after alleged Bullard teens abduction report
-
Mr. Benjamin A. Robertson