Brandy Lewis

TYLER — Memorial services for Ms. Brandy Lewis, 42 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, 1 pm at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company Chapel. Ms. Lewis was born on March 25, 1979 and transitioned on July 2, 2021.