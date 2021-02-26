Brandon Forney
ATHENS, TENNESSEE — Funeral services for Mr. Brandon Forney, 32 of Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, 11 am at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Supt. James Summers, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK REQUIRED Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Recommended For You


Tags