Bonnie Taylor Baldwin

EMERALD BAY — Bonnie Taylor Baldwin, 83, of Emerald Bay, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Tyler. She was born February 28, 1940 in Oxford, Mississippi. Arrangements provided by Stewart Family Funeral Home.