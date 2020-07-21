Bonnie June McClain
 BULLARD — Funeral services are scheduled for Bonnie June McClain, 89, of Bullard, 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Stewart family Funeral Home. Interment, Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. McClain was born April 1, 1931, in Sulphur, OK, and died July 18, 2020.

