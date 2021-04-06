Bobbye Maxfield Hood
TYLER — A time of visitation for Bobbye will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, following the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
