Bobby Zarelle McDuff
RUSK — Celebration of life for Bobby McDuff, 30, of Rusk is scheduled for Saturday 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rusk under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. (FACE MASK ARE ENCOURAGED) Burial will follow in Rusk Memorial Cemetery, public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
