Bobby Ray Foster
TYLER — Bobby Ray Foster, 88, of Tyler passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Tyler. He was born on April 6, 1932 in Wilsonville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
