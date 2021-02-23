Bobby Ray Foster
TYLER — Bobby Ray Foster, 88, of Tyler passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Tyler. He was born on April 6, 1932 in Wilsonville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.

