Bobby Joe Walton
TYLER — The celebration of life for Mr. Bobby Walton, 67 of Tyler is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at New Beginning COGIC. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. (FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED)Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Walton was born March 16, 1953.
