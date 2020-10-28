Bobby Joe ‘Bo’ Burk
 HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobby Joe “Bo” Burk, 75, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Burk was born September 16, 1945, in Dallas, and died October 23, 2020.

