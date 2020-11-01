TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobby Jack Bateman, 63, of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Bateman was born January 20, 1957, in Jacksonville, and died October 29, 2020.
Bobby Jack Bateman
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobby Jack Bateman, 63, of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Bateman was born January 20, 1957, in Jacksonville, and died October 29, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobby Jack Bateman, 63, of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Bateman was born January 20, 1957, in Jacksonville, and died October 29, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Marshall doctor in video recording: 'We made love all night long'
-
Texas hits 900,000 coronavirus cases
-
Federal Court reverses judgement, unanimously revives case against City of Houston seeking protection for non-residents to circulate petitions
-
Another petition filed with Texas Supreme Court Harris County drive-in voting
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man