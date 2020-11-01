Bobby Jack Bateman
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobby Jack Bateman, 63, of Jacksonville, 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Interment, Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Bateman was born January 20, 1957, in Jacksonville, and died October 29, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you