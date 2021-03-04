Bobby Handy
ATHENS — Graveside services for Mrs. Bobby Handy, 76 of Athens are scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021, 1 pm in Sandflat Cemetery in Athens under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be from 2-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Breaking: $22 million Catholic center planned near Tyler
-
TEA: Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy
-
Tyler restaurant celebrates Texas Independence Day
-
'Pet' tiger found in San Antonio during winter storm finds home at Murchison animal sanctuary
-
Man accused in Jacksonville fatal hit-and-run wreck turns himself into authorities