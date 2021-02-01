Bobby E. McClenny
LINDALE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Bobby E. McClenny, age 86, of Lindale are scheduled for 10:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
