Bobby “Bob” Alvis Overman
OVERTON — Bobby “Bob” Alvis Overman, 72, of Overton was born July 21, 1948 and passed away on May 16, 2021 in Tyler. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3 pm at the First Assembly of God, Overton.
 
 