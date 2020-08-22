Bobbie Jean Lee
 MT. PLEASANT — Graveside services are scheduled for Bobbie Jean Lee, 88, of Daingerfield, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Rhodes Heights Cemetery. Interment, Rhodes Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Lee was born September 13, 1931, in Daingerfield, and died August 10, 2020.

