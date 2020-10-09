Bobbie Coleman
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Bobbie Coleman, 75, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Moorehead-Melton Cemetery. Interment, Moorehead-Melton Cemetery. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Coleman was born March 12, 1945, in Van, and died October 7, 2020.

