Bob TownsendHENDERSON — Visitation for Mr. Bob Townsend, 82, of Henderson, will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Townsend passed away September 8, 2021. He was born November 8, 1938.