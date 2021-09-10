Bob Townsend
HENDERSON — Visitation for Mr. Bob Townsend, 82, of Henderson, will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Townsend passed away September 8, 2021. He was born November 8, 1938.
 
 

