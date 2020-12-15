Blanche Farquhar
 HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Blanche Farquhar, 75, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Farquhar was born September 22, 1945, in Houston, and died December 12, 2020.

