Bishop Phillip Cardell James
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Bishop Phillip Cardell James, 64, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services on the lawn. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services on the lawn. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. James was born August 23, 1956, in Phoenix, AZ, and died September 24, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you