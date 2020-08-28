Billy Thompson
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Thompson, 75, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Chandler Community Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Thompson was born March 29, 1945, and died August 15, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you