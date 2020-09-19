Billy Ray Sears
 ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Ray Sears, 87, of Alba, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Sears was born January 27, 1933, in Rockwall, and died September 17, 2020.

