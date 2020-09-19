ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Ray Sears, 87, of Alba, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Sears was born January 27, 1933, in Rockwall, and died September 17, 2020.
Billy Ray Sears
ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Ray Sears, 87, of Alba, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Sears was born January 27, 1933, in Rockwall, and died September 17, 2020.
ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Ray Sears, 87, of Alba, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Rockwall. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lake Fork Baptist Church, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Sears was born January 27, 1933, in Rockwall, and died September 17, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect connected to shooting on Highway 64
-
Joaquin man sentenced to 40 years for trying to rape, kill and eat child
-
Lauren Fisher Perry remembered for her "heart of gold," constant positivity
-
Former Smith County Jail detention officer arrested for alleged improper relationship with inmate
-
Tambra Wallace