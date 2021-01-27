Billy Ray Rollins
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Billy Ray Rollins, 67 of Tyler are scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11am in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK REQUIRED. He was born on June 17, l953 and transitioned on January 20, 2021. Public viewing will be on Wednesday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
