Billy Ray Bradley
LARUE — Graveside service for Billy Ray Bradley, 66, LaRue will be 1pm, Saturday, at Bethel Cemetery, LaRue with Overseer Mary Bradley, eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. MASKS ARE REQUIRED He transitioned January 14, 2021. He was born September 17, 1954 in Chandler, TX. Viewing will be Friday, 1-8:00pm, at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.