Billy Mack Johnson
 LEWISVILLE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Billy Mack Johnson, 82, of Edgewood, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mr. Johnson was born July 23, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 23, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you