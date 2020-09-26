LEWISVILLE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Billy Mack Johnson, 82, of Edgewood, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mr. Johnson was born July 23, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 23, 2020.
Billy Mack Johnson
LEWISVILLE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Billy Mack Johnson, 82, of Edgewood, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mr. Johnson was born July 23, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 23, 2020.
LEWISVILLE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Billy Mack Johnson, 82, of Edgewood, 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mr. Johnson was born July 23, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 23, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
“For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Busy Bees: Hawkins 4G Honey team continues beekeeping operation, triples honey production at Ozarka amid COVID-19 shutdowns
-
Tyler police investigating after woman shot at hotel
-
The Return prayer and revival event draws downtown crowd on Saturday
-
Price Williams throws 5 TDs passes to spark Grace win