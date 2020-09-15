Billy Koonce
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Koonce, 88, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Koonce was born June 4, 1932, in Grand Saline, and died September 12, 2020.

