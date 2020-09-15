GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Koonce, 88, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Koonce was born June 4, 1932, in Grand Saline, and died September 12, 2020.
Billy Koonce
