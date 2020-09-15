ATHENS — Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Jack Reynolds, 93, of LaRue, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at LaRue Baptist Church. Interment, LaRue Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home www.carrolllehr.com. Arrangements by Autry’s Carroll-Lehr www.carrolllehr.com, Athens. Mr. Reynolds was born August 18, 1927, in Van Zandt County, and died September 12, 2020.
Billy Jack Reynolds
