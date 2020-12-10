GRAND SALINE — Billy Jack “ B.J.“ Fansler, 89, of Grand Saline, Visitation, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Fansler was born September 26, 1931, in Whitewright, and died December 8, 2020.
Billy Jack “ B.J. “ Fansler
GRAND SALINE — Billy Jack “ B.J.“ Fansler, 89, of Grand Saline, Visitation, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Fansler was born September 26, 1931, in Whitewright, and died December 8, 2020.
GRAND SALINE — Billy Jack “ B.J.“ Fansler, 89, of Grand Saline, Visitation, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Fansler was born September 26, 1931, in Whitewright, and died December 8, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his girlfriend, other man
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Dr. Stanton Pyburn Champion
-
Offensive Player of the Week: Lindale's Jordan Jenkins
-
Snow Cones and Hugs: Army father reunites with 7-year-old son at Andy Woods Elementary