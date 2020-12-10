Billy Jack “ B.J. “ Fansler
 GRAND SALINE — Billy Jack “ B.J.“ Fansler, 89, of Grand Saline, Visitation, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Fansler was born September 26, 1931, in Whitewright, and died December 8, 2020.

