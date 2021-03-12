Billy Gene Hawkins Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Billy Hawkins Jr. 34, of Tyler are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Higher Heights Community Church with Pastor Dildra Seaton serving as eulogist. (FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED) Burial will follow in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m.

