TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Billy G. Adkins, 86, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church- Winona. Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery- Winona. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Adkins was born February 20, 1934, in Lindale, and died July 25, 2020.
Billy G. Adkins
