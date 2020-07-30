Billy G. Adkins
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Billy G. Adkins, 86, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church- Winona. Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery- Winona. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Adkins was born February 20, 1934, in Lindale, and died July 25, 2020.

