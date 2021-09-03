Courtesy Billy Don Medlin Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Don MedlinQUITMAN, TX — Billy Don “Bill” Medlin, age 78, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church of Quitman, Joy Hall. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billy Don Medlin Pass Away Life Celebration Service First United Methodist Church Of Quitman Tx Joy Hall Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.3.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The earth is filled with your love, Lord; teach me your decrees.” (Psalm 119:64) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Florida's COVID update: 1,338 more fatalities; average daily reported deaths reaches record high The eviction ban is over: Five things Texans need to know Life of Dr. Samuel D. Houston, Tyler's first Black surgeon, celebrated 10 interesting laws that just went into effect in Texas Tyler's Jacob Villela making the grade on football field and in classroom