Billy Jack Barber was born January 30, 1941 in Tyler, and passed away at the age of 79 on January 12, 2021.
Billy “B.J.” Barber
TYLER - A graveside service will be held for B.J. Barber at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holly Springs Cemetery.
Billy Jack Barber was born January 30, 1941 in Tyler, and passed away at the age of 79 on January 12, 2021.
Billy Jack Barber was born January 30, 1941 in Tyler, and passed away at the age of 79 on January 12, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.